It is the season of loquat fruit in the Munnar-Marayur region of Idukki district.

Loquat, a wild berry, is a favourite of Munnar region

: Loquat, a wild berry, is a hot favourite on the Munnar stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkody National Highway.

The commercial value of the fruit that grows on the hilly stretch between Munnar and Marayur has been tapped only recently. It is commercially grown in Kanthallur, the fruit bowl of the State.

The sour-sweet taste of the juicy fruit of yellow colour and its smell attract tourists.

Flowering plant

Loquat (Eriobotrya janonica) is a flowering plant that belongs to the family of Rosaceae. It is also known as Japanese or Chinese plum and is locally called ‘pipa’.

The fruit, believed to have its origins in China, was introduced to Japan. Now it is commercially grown in many Asian and European countries.

Why loquat did not get its share of attention as a commercial fruit in Munnar and Kanthallur remains a mystery.

Farmers say they did not consider its commercial value and hence did not cultivate it like orange, peach, guava or apple.

The fruit grows naturally as wild berry, which is collected mainly for roadside sale. Its market price is still decided by the vendor. However, now it has high demand among visitors. Farmers have started growing the plants for fruit harvest, though there is no firm market for it.

Its advantage is that unlike orange or apple, it does not require timely care.

Once planted, it grows naturally and one can harvest the fruit.

In some countries, loquat is considered an ornamental tree with beautiful flowers. In Chinese medicine, its leaf is an ingredient. It is believed that the leaf has elements that make the skin smooth and soft.

The fruit is used to make cough syrup. It has high content of Vitamin A, die try fibre, potassium and manganese. It is also used to make wine.

If value-added produce from loquat is tapped, it will also become a commercially grown plant in the region.