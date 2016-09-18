Tension prevailed at Kanchiyar Pallikavala on the Kattappana-Kottayam State highway for sometime after local people organised a road blockade on Saturday against the burial of a body on Friday in a residential area at Kozhimala which was allegedly purchased by a church denomination.

Local people said that they would not allow the place to be used as a cemetery. The body was buried in a shallow pit as it is a rocky area.

On a complaint to the Dy.SP, discussions were held between the local people and the church authorities on Friday and it was agreed that the body would be removed on Saturday. However, alleging that there was no move to remove the body, local people blocked the State highway. A large posse of police reached the area.

Finally, after discussions, it was decided to remove the body and an agreement was reached that the area would not be used as a cemetery. A police official said that the body was shifted to the public crematorium at Kattappana and was buried there.