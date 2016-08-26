A tense situation prevailed at Muzhakkunnu here since the attack on a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] worker on Wednesday night and a retaliatory attack on a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker on Thursday.

The Muzhakkunnu police said RSS local functionary P. Sujesh (30) sustained serious stab injuries in an attack by a group of suspected CPI(M) workers around 1.30 p.m. He sustained serious stab injuries in his legs in the attack, the police said.

He has been rushed to a hospital. His friends Santhosh (28), Arun (30) and Ratheesh (29), who were with him at the time of attack, sustained minor injuries.

They were at the house of a BJP worker preparing food for workers engaged in building a house nearby when the assailants attacked Sujesh.

Injured

The police said that the attack was apparently to retaliate the attack on K.P. Suresh (34), CPI(M) Pullathiyod branch secretary, at Kakkayanad around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

He sustained injuries in his head and was admitted to a private hospital at Iritty, the police said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president P. Sathyaprakash said the CPI(M) had been targeting BJP workers at Muzhakkunnu panchayat since the BJP's win in two wards in the last local body elections. BJP workers in the two wards and those suspected to have voted for the BJP candidates in the election were being denied right to movement in their locality, he alleged.