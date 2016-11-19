Youth Congress activists block the National Highway at Cherkala, near Kasaragod, on Friday in protest against demonetisation of high-value currency notes.

Tension prevailed at Mavungal, near Kanhangad, on Friday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists tried to obstruct a

National Highway blockade by the Youth Congress in protest against the Centre’s decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes.

As the protest, organised by the Youth Congress’ Kanhangad Assembly constituency unit, commenced around 9.30 am, a group of BJP workers tried to obstruct the agitators and make way for vehicles, Sreejith Madakkal, a Youth Congress activist said.

In the meele that followed, the rival party workers clashed with each other leading to tension at Mavungal, a traditional BJP stronghold. The police diffused the situation by removing the protesters from the spot.

Youth Congress also organised blockades at Poinachi and Cherkala.