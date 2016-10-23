A temple in the district will conduct a homam (religious ritual) for the protection of soldiers guarding the country’s borders. The homam is being held at a time when India-Pakistan relations have worsened in the wake of attacks at the border.

The Durga Bhagavati temple at Muthuvallur near Kondotty will conduct the Maha Mrithyunjaya homam on November 5. The temple will have several other rituals and oblations on November 4 and 5. Among them will be Swarna prashna parihara karmam, Ganapathi homam, Sarpa bali, Vasthu homam, and Asthra kalasa puja.