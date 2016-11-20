The authorities at the Puthrukovil temple at Kurichithanam near here has decided to scale down the annual festival celebrations in view of the unprecedented situation posed by the demonetisation efforts.

According to P.P. Krishnan Namboodiri, they had already planned a detailed, eight-day festivities in connection with the festival as always.

“We had also printed the pamphlets to be distributed,” he said. However, the demonetisation announcement has forced them to take a re-look at the situation. “We have now decided to confine the festival programmes mainly to the daily poojas and the low-cost part of the special rituals,” he said.

The programmes were finalised more than a month ago and they had a total budget of Rs.20 lakh for the eight day festival. The major cut back was on the stage programmes, authorities said.