Minister to review arrangements for pilgrimage season today

Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala opened on Friday for the annual Chithira Aattathirunal festival to be celebrated on Saturday.

Melsanthi E.S. Sankaran Namboodiri, accompanied by Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, opened the sanctum sanctorum at 5 pm. A large number of Ayyappa devotees thronged the holy hillock to witness the ceremonial temple opening.

The rituals will begin with the Tantri performing Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati homom in the morning on Saturday. Padipooja, Udayasthamanapooja and Pushpabhishekom will also be performed at the Temple on Saturday. The temple will close after the Athazhapuja, later, in the evening.

Review meeting

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran will review the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the Mandalam-Makaravilaku season at a meeting to be held at the Sannidhanam on Saturday.