National » Kerala

KOLLAM, November 13, 2016
Updated: November 13, 2016 07:51 IST

Tempers run high at banks

  • Special Correspondent
The glass door of the bank that snapped and crashed as a crowd surged forward to enter the bank to exchange the scrapped denomination notes on Saturday.
Glass door breaks in crowd surge at Kollam bank

Tension prevailed at the Vavvakavu branch of the State Bank of Travancore (SBT) on Saturday morning when the glass door of the bank snapped and crashed as a crowd surged forward to enter the bank to exchange the scrapped denomination notes.

Bank authorities suspended note exchange procedures, resulting in mounting tension. The police intervened and brought the situation under control when a few persons agreed to foot the bill for replacing the door. The bank lacked space to accommodate the crowd. So the bank officials let in around 200 persons and locked the door from inside. As the crowd outside jostled at the door the hinges snapped, the door crashed, and glass shards scattered all around. No one was injured but transactions at the branch came to a halt for some time. The police said that since the issue was settled no case was registered. At the Puthiyakavu branch of the SBT too there was tension for some time with the customers losing their cool. The police had to intervene there too.

