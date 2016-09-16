People throng the Government Model Boys HSS at Thevally on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Kollam Corporation councillor Kokila S. Kumar who was killed in a road accident on Tuesday—Photo: C. Suresh Kumar

Youngest member of Kollam Corporation, father killed in accident

A pall of gloom gripped the city on Thiruvonam day as hundreds of persons from all walks of life poured in to bid adieu to Kokila S. Kumar, a Bharatiya Janata Party councillor in the Kollam city Corporation, and her father Sunil Kumar, 50, who were killed in a road accident late in the night on Tuesday at Kavanad.

Kokila, 23, the youngest councillor in the Kollam Corporation was riding pillion on her father’s scooter at the time of the accident.

First BJP councillor

She was returning home after addressing an Onam programme at Kavanad when a speeding car rammed the scooter from behind. She represented the Thevally division and was the first BJP councillor in the Kollam Corporation.

Sunil Kumar was a driver attached to the Fire and Rescue Services station at Paravur. While Kokila died on the spot, Sunil Kumar succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram early on Wednesday. Hundreds of persons gathered at the district hospital on Wednesday where Kokila’s autopsy was performed.

Public viewing

The body was then taken to the city Corporation complex where Mayor V. Rajendrababu, councillors and staff paid their last respects.

Sunil Kumar’s body was also brought to Kollam after placing it at the Paravur fire station complex. The bodies were then taken to the Kadappakada fire station where Sunil Kumar had worked for a long period.

Then the bodies were kept at the Government Model Boys HSS complex at Thevally and finally at their house at Olail. The funeral rites were performed at the Mulankadakam public crematorium. Among those who arrived to pay their last respects were Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma; MLAs M. Mukesh, M. Nosuhad, O. Rajagopal, and R. Ramachandran; and N.K. Premachandran, MP; BJP State president Kummanam Rajashekharan; RSS leaders M. Sudarsanan and M. Radhakrishnan; and several State-level BJP leaders.

The police arrested the driver of the car on Wednesday and identified him as Akhil. The Kavanad police have registered a case.