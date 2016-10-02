The Unnatha Vidyabhyasa Adhyapaka Sangh (UVAS) State unit has urged the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) to take up key welfare issues of teachers with the University Grants Commission (UGC).

New pension scheme

A statement issued by the association here on Friday stressed the need to evolve a more intelligent perspective on the New Pension System (NPS) for college teachers.

The statement said the UGC should give priority to pay revision and payment of arrears, retirement age of teachers, and an intermediate level of promotion and scale of pay.

Decision to terminate

The association took exception to the UGC decision to terminate the retired college and university teachers as research guides.

The UGC should permit retired teachers to continue as research guides, the statement from the association said.