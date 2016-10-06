A schoolteacher was dismissed from service and cases registered against him after he was accused of beating up a student with a cane at a school at Adoor.

It has been alleged that Khalid, working with Majlis English Medium School at Manjhampara in Adoor village, inflicted bruising injuries on the hands of a Class IX student, for cracking knuckles while the class was in progress on Tuesday.

The student narrated the incident to his parents, who took up the matter with the Adhur police and school authorities. Though the police summoned the teacher to take the latter’s version, he did not report at the station, the police said.

They said cases under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) were charged against the teacher.

Meanwhile, the school authorities dismissed the teacher from service following a formal complaint from the student.