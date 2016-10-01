Arrangements to purify 30,000 litres of water a day

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will open 150 drinking water kiosks at Sabarimala Sannidhanam to avert any drinking water scarcity there during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, TDB member Ajay Tharayil has said.

Mr. Tharayil told reporters here on Friday that the board would make arrangements to purify 30,000 litres of water a day in view of the ban on PET bottles at the pilgrim centre.

The Kerala Water Authority’s cooperation too would be ensured in the drinking water distribution project, he said.

The work on the Annadana Mandapam at the Sannidhanam would not be completed this year as trade union problems at Pampa disrupted transportation of building materials.

However, the TDB works department was trying hard to complete at least one floor of the mandapam before the pilgrim season, he said.

Resting place

A resting place would be provided for pilgrims waiting in queue for Neyyabhishekom at the Ayyappa temple, he said.

The TDB member said he had reviewed the progress of various construction works at Sabarimala on Friday.