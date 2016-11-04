The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to avail itself of the services of a professional public relations group for disseminating news on the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage at Sabarimala that begins on November 16.

Devaswom Commissioner C.P. Ramaraja Prema Prasad invited e-tenders from competent private firms for the purpose.

The State Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD) had been running the Information Office at Sabarimala during the pilgrimage season for 10 years. Though the board asked the I&PRD to submit a detailed project proposal on its modus operandi this time, the latter failed to respond so far, according to TDB sources.

Meanwhile, the PRD sources in Thiruvananthapuram said the department had not received any communication from the TDB in this regard.