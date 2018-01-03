TDB restores name of Sabarimala temple

more-in

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has decided to restore the name of the Sabarimala temple to Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, revoking the decision taken by the previous board renaming it as Sabarimala Sree Ayyappa Swami Temple. The decision was taken at a TDB meeting held at the board headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

TDB president A. Padmakumar told The Hindu that the earlier decision to rename the Sabarimala temple was taken disregarding the strong objection raised by board member K. Raghavan. The government too was not happy with the controversial decision, he said.

Mr. Padmakumar said many Ayyappa devotees had expressed concern over the renaming of the temple. The previous board’s clarification was that the name-changing exercise would be helpful in defending the case pending before the Supreme Court (SC) over permitting entry for women of all ages to Sabarimala.

However, the TDB president said the board would place its strong and stern stand before the apex court against the demand from certain quarters for permitting women in all age groups to Sabarimala. Changing the name of the temple was not at all a necessity to support the TDB stand in the court that, sticking to the custom and tradition, women in the menstruating age group of 10 to 50 years should not be permitted to enter Sabarimala. The previous board’s decision had left many Ayyappa devotees confused and dejected, he said.

Mr. Padmakumar said Wednesday’s board meeting decided to introduce punching system for employees at the TDB headquarters. The proposed punching system would be modelled on the one at the Secretariat. The system would be extended to all TDB offices in a time-bound manner.

Ropeway project

TDB member K.P. Sankaradas told The Hindu that the board authorities had held a fruitful meeting with the top officials of the Forest Department on Wednesday in an effort to resolve the problems regarding the ropeway project at Sabarimala. Forest officials, led by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Anilkumar Bharadwaj, were very much positive towards the proposed Pampa-Sannidhanam cargo ropeway project. The TDB submitted a formal letter to the Forest Department seeking clearance for the project on Wednesday.

TDB member K. Raghavan was present at Wednesday’s board meeting.