Pilgrims having food at the Annadana Mandapam of the TDB at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Thursday.— PHOTO: LEJU KAMALLejuKamal

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will provide quality annadanam to all devotees visiting Sabarimala, according to board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan and member Ajay Tharayil.

The TDB leaders were responding to Friday’s decision of the Kerala High Court not to consider the plea of the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom (ABASS) for conducting separate annadanam at Sabarimala. They said annadanam at all major temples are being conducted by the temple Devaswomconcerned and permitting more than one agency for the same would only lead to confusion and corruption.

They said the TDB had taken steps to check corruption in the name of annadanam, besides ensuring the quality of food served and cleanliness at the Annadana Mandapam at both Pampa and Sannidhanam.

The TDB leaders said the system would be greatly improved, once the three-storey Annadana Mandapam was completed by next November, they said. A competent catering agency would be selected to prepare food, they said.

Mr. Tharayil said the modern kitchen, with automated dish wash, would be set up at a total cost of Rs.1.5 crore.

Meanwhile, ABASS said the Sanghom would abide by the court direction. ABASS had been feeding devotees for several years, they said.