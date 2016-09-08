The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has distributed Onakkodi (new clothes) and banana chips among the tribespeople in the Sabarimala forests on Wednesday. TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan distributed Onakkodi to the tribal people assembled at Plappally, near Nilackal.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said all the tribal people in the forest areas of Moozhiyar, Nilackal, Chalakkayam, Attathode, Chelikkuzhy, and Thalappara would be presented with the Onakkodi by Thursday afternoon.

Free onam kits

Our Staff Reporter writes from Kalpetta:

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes A. K. Balan will inaugurate the State-level distribution of free Onam kits for tribespeople on the new bus stand premises here at 3 p. m. on Thursday.

As many 1,53,825 tribal families in the State would get Onam kits and each kit would contain nine food items worth Rs.759.

Apart from this, as many as 15,000 families belong to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group would get free Onakkodi (dhoti for men and sari for women) kits under the programme.

C. K. Saseendran, MLA, will preside over the function.