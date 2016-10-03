: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is planning to extend its Sabarimala-bound procession carrying the Thanka Anki to Parassala in the South and Paravur in the North, after obtaining clearance from the Tantri (chief priest). Mr. Gopalakrishnan said the proposal was to launch the Thanka Anki procession from Parassala to North Paravur at the beginning of the Mandalam pilgrim season and keep it for darshan at different places en route for women devotees to have darshan.

The procession would reach Aranmula on the 38th day and proceed to Sabarimala for the Mandalam festival, he said.

The Thanka Anki, weighing 420 sovereigns, was presented in 1973 to the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple by the late Chithira Tirunal Balarama Varma of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore as his offering to the presiding deity.

Since then, the TDB has made it a custom to take the Anki to Sabarimala in a ceremonial procession for the Mandala puja.

