The Anti-Coca Cola Peoples’ Struggle Committee at Plachimada village here and Plachimada Struggle Solidarity Committee have strongly condemned alleged move of Travancore Devaswom Board to give monopoly to aerated drinks major Coca-Cola over the soft drinks sale at Sabarimala during pilgrim season.

In a statement here, the struggle committee comprising victims of over exploitation of groundwater in Plachimada by aerated drinks major Coca-Cola has alleged that traders in the pilgrim centre are being forced to install Coca-Cola vending machines. The committee leaders Vilayodi Venugopal and Arumukhan Pathichira have alleged high-level corruption involving top Dewaswom officials behind the move.

The monopoly rights were granted to Coca-Cola by diluting many applicable rules, they alleged. They also expressed resentment in not allowing sale of soft drinks manufactured by local small-scale entrepreneurs.