TB elimination a challenge in Alappuzha

Despite the number of tuberculosis (TB) cases witnessing a fall in Alappuzha district, elimination of the disease remains a challenge.

According to official figures, the number of fresh TB cases reported in 2017 till October 31 stood at 1,070. Last year, 1,372 cases were reported as against 1,618 patients afflicted with the disease in 2015.

Among the cases, 28 have been categorised as patients with multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. In their case, the medicines fail to act.

District TB Officer Anu Varghese told The Hindu that delay in diagnosis remained a significant concern.

“The number of tuberculosis patients in the district has been decreasing, albeit marginally. But TB is still prevalent in certain parts of the district, especially in the Alappuzha municipal area. In the first 16 days of this month, 19 cases were reported from the municipal area alone. Much work needs to be done to improve case notifications and in defeating the disease,” Dr. Anu said.

Recently, the district tuberculosis centre launched a TB eradication programme as part of the Kerala TB Elimination Mission.

As part of it, task forces will be constituted at block and panchayat levels.

Further, teams of two will conduct a door-to-door survey across the district to identify TB patients and people vulnerable to the disease.

“Even as the number of cases is on the decline, our assumption is that several TB cases remain unidentified, especially during the early stages, with the prime reason being lack of awareness about symptoms of the disease. Besides, not all private practitioners are reporting the cases to the Health Department, even though it is mandatory,” Dr. Anu says.

“The survey will help us to create a database of TB patients, people with symptoms of the disease, and people vulnerable to the disease. While those identified with the disease will be provided proper treatment, the vulnerable ones will be educated and screened at regular intervals. The move will help to fight the disease by better detection, treatment, and prevention. The survey, covering the entire district, will be completed in 20 weeks,” Dr. Anu added.

Kerala aims to eradicate the disease completely by 2020.