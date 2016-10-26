The-five-day-old indefinite strike by tanker lorry owners and workers engaged in transport of petroleum products from Indian Oil Corporation’s Irumabanam unit in Kochi has been called off.

The stir was called off following talks Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran and Minister for Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan had with the striking owners, workers, and the IOC management at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The lorry owners were demanding that tenders invited for the next contract period between 2016 and 2021 be cancelled or modified to accommodate their demand for better remuneration. The money offered for transport in the next contract was lower than what was offered in the present contract and this had upset the owners.

Preference

The oil marketing company stand that it would give preference in awarding the transport contract to companies that had at least 10 per cent of the required number of lorries had led to the agitation.