Tangasseri lighthouse to reopen on Dec. 1

The pre-fabricated glass tube through the staircase well of the Tangasseri lighthouse which will accommodate a lift.—Photo: C. Suresh Kumar

Work on pre-fabricated glass tube for lift progressing

After remaining closed to visitors since September 1 last to facilitate the erection of a lift to the top, the Tangasseri lighthouse in the city is expected to be reopened to visitors on December 1.

Head lightkeeper Salim Jose said that given the pace of the progress of the work, the reopening can be expected on December 1 as targeted.

He said more than 50 per cent of the work has been completed. The pre-fabricated glass tube through the staircase well for accommodating the lift is already in place. Work on fitting the lift inside the tube will commence next week and the contractors have given an assurance that the work will be completed by mid-November.

After trial operations, the lift will be commissioned on December 1, Mr. Jose said. He said that the lift is one that will have the capacity to accommodate only five persons at a time. The old granite staircase with wooden panel of the 135 feet tall lighthouse will also remain open for visitors. Erecting the lift is a Rs. 80 lakh project, he said.

As part of the project, a ticket counter and a kiosk is also being constructed in the 93 cents compound of the lighthouse complex. The kiosk will showcase the lighthouse history and also display the operation of the lantern room.

A toilet complex is also being constructed. A portion of the compound wall will be demolished to create a car park area for visitors.