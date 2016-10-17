National » Kerala

KOLLAM, October 17, 2016
Updated: October 17, 2016 05:34 IST

Tangasseri lighthouse to reopen on Dec. 1

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
The pre-fabricated glass tube through the staircase well of the Tangasseri lighthouse which will accommodate a lift.—Photo: C. Suresh Kumar
The pre-fabricated glass tube through the staircase well of the Tangasseri lighthouse which will accommodate a lift.—Photo: C. Suresh Kumar

Work on pre-fabricated glass tube for lift progressing

After remaining closed to visitors since September 1 last to facilitate the erection of a lift to the top, the Tangasseri lighthouse in the city is expected to be reopened to visitors on December 1.

Head lightkeeper Salim Jose said that given the pace of the progress of the work, the reopening can be expected on December 1 as targeted.

He said more than 50 per cent of the work has been completed. The pre-fabricated glass tube through the staircase well for accommodating the lift is already in place. Work on fitting the lift inside the tube will commence next week and the contractors have given an assurance that the work will be completed by mid-November.

After trial operations, the lift will be commissioned on December 1, Mr. Jose said. He said that the lift is one that will have the capacity to accommodate only five persons at a time. The old granite staircase with wooden panel of the 135 feet tall lighthouse will also remain open for visitors. Erecting the lift is a Rs. 80 lakh project, he said.

As part of the project, a ticket counter and a kiosk is also being constructed in the 93 cents compound of the lighthouse complex. The kiosk will showcase the lighthouse history and also display the operation of the lantern room.

A toilet complex is also being constructed. A portion of the compound wall will be demolished to create a car park area for visitors.

More In: Kerala | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Concern over delay in rail line doubling work

Plea to develop fishing harbour

‘Chinese eggs’: Minister warns of action against racketeers

Rare consecration ceremony on Chinmaya Mission campus

Tusker Sivan turns 50, feted

Uncertainty shrouds Ponnani cargo port

7 reverse osmosis plants for Sabarimala

Power connection for those in Poramboke land: Minister

No takers for Pokkali amidst mounting challenges

Meet seeks solution for Dalit land issue


Kochi

In the light of hurricane lamps

A rude surprise for SBT account holders

Corpn. to take up road projects under Smart City

Steps to ensure safety of culvert-turned-underpass

Thiruvananthapuram

Sreedharan’s help sought to revive tunnels

Ayyappan democratised poetry: Prabha Varma

‘Super power status hinges on progress in S&T’

Mosquito control drive on course, says Mayor

Clarion call to save Vellayani lake

Kozhikode

A piggy bank to aid the less fortunate children

IIM-K completes summer placements in record time

Young graduates urged to explore entrepreneurship

One crore saplings to be planted across State


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

A rally being held prior to the consecration of Veda Bhagwan symbolising the essence of the ‘Chathur’ vedic heritage on Chinmaya Mission campus in Kasaragod on Sunday

Rare consecration ceremony on Chinmaya Mission campus

The rare consecration ceremony of the idol of Veda Bhagavan, symbolising the essence of four Vedic hymns of ancient India, was performed on ... »