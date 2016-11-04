The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), the youth organization of the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar, took out a march to Calicut International Airport at Karipur on Thursday, protesting against the neglect towards the airport and the Malabar region.

Thousands attended the march, vowing not to allow the authorities to clip the wings of Karipur aiport. The march turned out to be the largest in recent times seeking protection of the airport which caters to much of Malabar.

The march began from Kolathur junction with a mass prayer led by programme committee chairman Sayed Shihabuddin Ahsani.

SYS State secretary A. Mohammed Paravur inaugurated the march. District president Sayed Swalahuddin Bukhari presided. Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation chairman A.P. Abdul Wahab delivered the keynote address.

The protesters raised slogans against private lobbies that were allegedly working against the growth of Karipur airport. They warned that they would never allow anyone to destroy a facility built with their money and toil.

Five lakh signatures

Addressing the rally, SYS leaders said that a section among the Civil Aviation authorities were conspiring against Karipur airport to help vested interests. SYS coordinators Jamal Karulai said that they would submit a memorandum to the Civil Aviation Minister seeking his intervention to protect Karipur.

Five lakh signatures were collected during a signature campaign the SYS conducted as part of its ongoing protest.