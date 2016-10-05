The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) will conduct a mass people’s movement and signature collection drive against the neglect shown towards Karipur airport. SYS leaders said that they would collect five lakh signatures through people’s protests being spearheaded by the 1,187 units of the organisation. They said people from all walks of life would be made part of the agitation to save Karipur airport. The signature campaign and people’s collectives will culminate in a mass protest march to the airport to be conducted on November 3.

Please Wait while comments are loading...