Adventure swimmer Reynolds Baby performs a feat in Kollam on Sunday to spread awareness against drug abuse.— Photo C. Suresh Kumar

: Adventure swimmer Reynolds Baby performed a feat at the Kadavur course of the Ashtamudi Lake on Sunday to create awareness against drug abuse. Holding aloft the National Flag in one hand and a lighted torch in the other, he swam across the lake supine using only his legs to propel him forward.

The programme, inaugurated by Kadavur Saint Casmir Parish Church, Fr. Antony John, was organised as part of the annual celebrations of Prabutha Kala Kayika Samskarika Sangatana. Mr. Reynolds has earned a name in the Lima Book of Records for swimming 2 km hands and feet bound in a record time of 14.31 minutes through the National Waterway-3.

He now works in the rescue team of the Coastal Police Station, Neendakara, on daily wages..