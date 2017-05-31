Sweeping changes on academic front

more-in

The State will witness far-reaching changes in the education sector in the 2017-18 academic year, Minister for Education C. Ravindranath has said.

In a statement ahead of the State-level ‘Pravesanotsavam’ on Thursday, Mr. Ravindranath said that as part of the General Education Protection Mission, the government wanted thrust to be given not only to academics but also to developing students’ inherent talents and bringing them close to nature.

The government aimed at 1,000 hours of study in each class this academic year, the Minister said, calling for people’s support to ensure no school days were lost. The schedule of Onam, Christmas, and final exams will be notified in advance. Teachers should draw up academic calendars and ensure that portions are completed on time. Continuous evaluation of students was essential to ensure that learning outcomes had been achieved.

Malayalam study

The study of Malayalam would help in achieving comprehensive academic excellence, the Minister said, adding that it was essential that the State focus on this aspect.

This year would also see significant changes in the conduct of examinations, the Minister said. All examinations for Classes I to XII would be conducted by the government. A question bank would be prepared, and put on the central portal. Online question papers would also be introduced. Exams would be held on time, and the results declared without delay.

Private tuitions, guides, and the pressure for clearing entrance exams were posing a huge problem, he said, calling for public support to get rid of these practices. Private tuitions by teachers were against rules, he pointed out. To weed out corruption from the sector, ‘Eduvigil’ would be implemented with the support of the Vigilance Department, he said.

Emphasising on school infrastructure and facilities, the Minister said classrooms in four Assembly constituencies had been made high-tech. In the remaining 136 constituencies, it would be completed this year. Master plans for 1,000 schools were under preparation. Work on new school buildings would get under way in 140 constituencies. Laboratories and libraries would be renovated.

Autism parks

Autism parks would be set up in each district to bring differently abled children into the mainstream. Work on arts and sports parks and swimming pools for all-round development of students would begin this year. Biodiversity parks and rainwater harvesting pits would come up in schools.

A host of other initiatives had also been undertaken. The government had ensured that textbooks were available to students to coincide with school reopening. Distribution of uniforms had begun.

Free treatment would be provided to children from classes 1 to 10 in case of accidents. Internet facility had been provided in 13,000 schools. ICT textbooks distributed for classes 1 to 8 and 1.5 lakh teachers given training.

The new academic year would be a milestone in improving education in the State, the Minister said.