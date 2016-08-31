The MLA had described the Congress flag as torn cloth and not that of the CPI as mentioned in the article.

A day after the Communist Party of India (CPI) mouthpiece Janayugam criticised him in an edit page article, M. Swaraj, MLA, has come out with a detailed response on a post on Facebook.

Mr. Swaraj clarified that in his speech at Udayamperur, he had spoken about having met a CPI worker for the first time during his pre-degree days in Thrissur and not that he had first come to know about the CPI then.

“I was sharing my experience and I do not need anyone’s permission for that. The AISF had neither presence in my school or college nor the CPI in my village,” he said.

The MLA also referred to Left unity sarcastically in his post for remaining silent to insult by the CPI and its leaders. However, that seems to have emboldened the abusers, reasoned Mr. Swaraj for his decision to hit back eventually.

Mr. Swaraj said he had described the Congress flag as torn cloth and not that of the CPI as mentioned in the article.