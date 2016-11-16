Activist Narayanan Periye addressing a protest organised by the Endosulfan Peeditha Janakeeya Munnani in Kasaragod on Tuesday, in connection with the recent deaths of two victims.

A 17-year-old suspected endosulfan victim, enrolled in the BUDs school at Periye, died of acute fever here late on Monday.

V.K. Vinu, son of P.J. Babu, a casual worker residing at Ammangode in Bedakam village, developed high fever and was admitted to a hospital at the nearby Munnad late on Monday night, Deepa, a teacher at the BUDs school told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The mentally challenged boy, who had been suffering from mild epilepsy, was administered an injection. However, the boy was shifted to the General Hospital here after his condition turned worse and was declared brought dead by the doctors there.

Although the ailing boy had attended several medical camps, his name did not figure on the official list of endosulfan victims.

The boy’s family was living in a thatched house in extremely deplorable conditions, Ms. Deepa said.

Autopsy done

The body of the boy was cremated on his residential premises on Tuesday after carrying out an autopsy.

The boy’s death comes close on the heels of an endosulfan victim who committed suicide and another victim succumbing to cancer earlier this month.