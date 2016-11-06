KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran has alleged high-level conspiracy to hush up the Wadakkanchery sexual harassment case.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said high-level leaders of the Communist party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and top-level police officers were trying to torpedo the case right from the beginning.

“The attempt was to wind up the case as early as possible. The police even misguided the Magistrate. The CP(M) leadership was trying to protect Jayanthan and gang. There should be a comprehensive investigation to reveal the conspiracy.

Investigation should be conducted against all people whose names were revealed by the woman at the press conference,” he said.

He also demanded action against CPI(M) district unit secretary K. Radhakrishnan, who revealed the name of the victim during a press conference on Friday.

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday in protest against the police attack on Youth Congress activists, the organisation’s State unit president Dean Kuriakkose has demanded that the CPI(M) remove Mr. Radhakrishnan from his post.

He said Mr. Radhakrishnan had a role in the incidents and the party was trying to protect the criminals involved in the case.