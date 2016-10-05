Students of Government Victoria College in Palakkad organising a protest on Tuesday against the alleged campaign against the institution by the Sangh Parivar.

Students of Government Victoria College under the aegis of the ‘Save Victoria Forum’ on Tuesday protested against the move of the Sangh Parivar to vitiate the academic atmosphere in the college.

The student gathering expressed anguish over the Sangh Parivar campaign that most of the students and teachers in the college were against singing Vande Matharam and national anthem in the mornings and evenings.

According to forum convener Sudharma Suresh, it was a technical snag in the operation of college’s public address system that resulted in not airing national anthem and vande matharam in the last two weeks.

The same has resumed after intervention of Palakkad MP M. B. Rajesh offering funds to repair the public address system, she said.

The student gathering also demanded a investigation into the recent incident in which costumes worth several lakhs of rupees of college’s theatre group Chembarathi were gutted in a room close to the Department of Tamil.

R. Ranjitha, another student leader, said the group had staged nine dramas in 31 stages using the costumes. She said the incident was a handiwork of people with ulterior motives. There was no short circuit in the room with no electricity connection, she said.