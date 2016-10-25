Volunteers of the Students in Palliative Care (SIPC) will launch a project for collection of plastic wastes from households and their treatment and recycling.

An official press release announcing this here on Monday said the project being launched in association with the district panchayat and the District Suchithwa Mission would be initially implemented on an experimental basis in 12 schools in this town.

Under the scheme, five students each in the SIPC units of the schools would bring plastic bags and covers and bottles collected from their respective households to schools.

The plastic waste collected at the schools would be sent to recycling centres, the release said.

The project would be extended after two months to more students and schools in the district after rectifying practical problems found during pilot launching. A workshop for giving the selected students from the 12 schools was held under the aegis of the district panchayat.

District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh inaugurated the workshop. He said in his address that the greatest challenge being faced now was on doing away with plastic waste. The SIPC’s initiative was a beginning of an effort to cultivate sanitation culture among students, he said.

Clean campaign

Project to be launched in association with district panchayat and Suchithwa Mission