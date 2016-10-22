Both fronts of the SFI and KSU-MSF combine have claimed victories when the 400-odd colleges under Calicut University went to polls on Thursday.

When the SFI dominated the college unions in Kozhikode and Palakkad districts, the KSU-MSF combine registered a fair show in Thrissur and Malappuram districts.

SFI district secretary Shyam Sundar said they captured the student unions of 23 colleges in Malappuram district, and nine of which were wrested from the MSF-KSU combine.

Among the colleges wrested by the SFI were PTM Government College, Perinthalmanna; Majlis Arts and Science College, Valanchery; MES Colleges at Valanchery and Ponnani; and Thunchan Memorial Government College, Tirur.

However, both fronts made claims for MES Mampad College, where the KSU had not supported the MSF.

The MSF-KSU combine wrested Government College, Malappuram, from the SFI. The other major colleges where the combine won were Government College, Tanur; Government College, Kondotty; Madin College, Malappuram; Gems College, Ramapuram; and PSMO College, Tirurangadi.

KSU district president K. Ramshad said their performance was one of the best in recent times. He said they had staged a big comeback on several campuses.

The MSF described the results as a warning against the anti-people policies of the State government.

Authorities have given two weeks for the colleges to inform the university about the results.