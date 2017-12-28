‘Student-friendly’ Budget for MG varsity

more-in

The Budget passed by the Mahatma Gandhi University Syndicate on Thursday envisages an income of ₹512.33 crore and expenditure of ₹569.54 crore, with an increase of ₹86.62 in revenue accrual from last year’s Budget.

Dubbing it a student-friendly Budget, K. Sherafuddin, convener of the Syndicate committee on Financial Affairs, said the Budget expected ₹195 crore as non-Plan and ₹32.94 crore as Plan Fund from the government.

‘ The university would raise ₹75 crore from own sources.

The major provisions made in the Budget is the ₹160 crore from KIFFB for bringing international quality to research and ₹20 crore for construction of the ₹150-crore Centre for Nano Science and Nano Technology.

The Budget also seeks to convert the K.N. Raj Chair for Centre-State Relations into a Department of Economic Affairs and the Institute of Intensive Research in Basic Science into Department for Basic Sciences.

Certificate courses

It has provided ₹50 lakh for commencing various certificate and diploma programmes.

The number of fellowships to research scholars has been increased to 100 from 50.

In addition, the fellowship amount has been increased to ₹12,000 from ₹9,000 and ₹3.5 crore has been set apart for the purpose.

The Budget also provides for holding student adalats at the local level.

The Budget also provides for conducting a global academic carnival which will help the students to get foreign fellowships and get into higher education programmes.