P.K.Sreemathy, MP, on Wednesday viewing cages where stray dogs are kept at the centre for sterilisation of stray dogs at Pappinissery in Kannur under the Animal Birth Control Programme.— Photo: S.K.MOHAN

The programme for sterilising stray dogs under the Animal Birth Control programme being initiated by the district panchayat is under way, with P.K. Sreemathy, MP, inaugurating the centre for birth control of stray dogs started at Pappinissery here on Wednesday.

In her inaugural speech, Ms. Sreemathy said that dogs that were known for its loyalty to human beings were now showing aggressive behaviour because of some of the activities of humans.

She said that a civilised society could not celebrate killing of stray dogs.

She lauded the efforts of the district panchayat to gradually bring down the number of stray dogs through birth control programmes.

In his presidential address, district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh said the centre at Pappinissery would be a sub centre once the main sterilisation facility planned on a two-acre plot at Padiyur panchayat here became operational.

The programme is being implemented by the Bengaluru-based Animal Rights Fund. The panchayat had already entered into an agreement with that agency for conducting the sterilisation programme for one year at Rs.1,450 a dog, he said.

The district panchayat is carrying out the programme in association with panchayats, municipalities, and Kannur Corporation. The estimated cost of the programme is Rs.2.98 crore, he said adding that 70 per cent of the cost would be borne by the State government and the remaining 30 per cent by local bodies in the district.

The programme envisages capturing stray dogs for sterilising them and vaccinating them against rabies. Sterilised dogs would be released at places of their capture after applying ear tags for identification.

In the initial stage, the sterilisation programme would focus on Pappinissery, Azhikode, Mayyil, and Kannur Corporation areas known for serious menace from stray dogs, the panchayat authorities said.

Kannur Mayor E.P. Latha, district panchyayat vice president P.P. Divya and Pappinissery panchayat president K. Narayanan were among those present at the programme.