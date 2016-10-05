Taking a strong note of photographs of street dogs beaten to death in Kerala by politicians and others, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the State government to file its response within three weeks along with details of action taken on the offenders. A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and U.U. Lalit, however, refrained from commenting on the photographs submitted by some lawyers, but said the Chief Secretary shall also file an affidavit along with the State government’s response.

The bench granted time to the Centre to file its response within six weeks on the module dealing with aspects of ‘Implementation Framework for street dog population management, rabies eradication and reducing man-dog conflict’ filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The apex court, on September 14, said compassion should be shown to stray dogs but the animals should not be allowed to become a menace to society. The AWBI had suggested to the court that a Central Coordination Committee, with representation from various union Ministries, be set up to implement these measures.

A court-appointed panel, headed by former Kerala High Court judge Justice S.S. Jagan has, in its interim report, said over one lakh people in Kerala have been bitten by dogs in 2015-16.