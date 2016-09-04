The Kodur panchayat has decided to kill stray dogs in the wake of the attack on the child.

A 11-month-old girl was mauled by a stray dog in her house at Kodur on Saturday. The dog which barged into the dining room of the house bit the child, inflicting wounds on her face, head and shoulders.

The baby, Isha, was given anti-rabies treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri. Her father Mohammed Riyad said the dog entered the house through the back door.

The animal attacked the girl’s mother too when she tried to rescue the child.

The Kodur panchayat has decided to kill stray dogs in the wake of the attack.

Local people beat a dog to death on Saturday after it displayed signs of rabies.