‘Thottappally harbour still unusable, ecosystem harmed’

An uneasy calm prevails over Thottappally, a coastal village in Purakkad grama panchayat.

The villagers, predominantly fisherfolk, are engaged in a battle of sorts against mineral sand-mining, a vexed issue that keeps returning, like the waves that lash the shores, sometimes with an unseemly vengeance.

The current phase of resistance began building up ever since dredging started at the fishing harbour a few years ago.

The harbour had become unusable due to sand deposits and the government had entrusted Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) to conduct the dredging.

“The dredging operation had been continuing for several years now but the port had remained unfit,” says Saji Jayamohan, president of Green Roots Conservation Forum, a local environmental organisation.

“IREL had been segregating mineral sand during the dredging operations. The public sector company had minted profit, but the main objective of deepening of the harbour has remained a far cry.”

40 loads

“The company had been reportedly removing about 40 loads of mineral sand every day. The dredging, within an area of about two acres, has remained a continuous process, which raised suspicions among people. The operation is causing harm to the ecosystem. Saline water had seeped into borewells and other drinking water sources. Scores of houses were either washed away or damaged in vigorous sea erosion, apparently due to the inappropriate removal of sand. More than a dozen families who lost their houses have been staying at relief camps,” he said.

The people formed a forum against dredging and it was stopped a few months ago.

The people made a determined bid to stop the resumption of operations on Monday.

The dredging move had to be abandoned on the day due to stiff opposition from residents, including a large number of women.

The operation had not been permitted by the panchayat, Purakkad panchayt president Rahmath told The Hindu .

“A meeting of stakeholders convened recently had not arrived at a decision. Another meeting convened by police officials too failed to resolve the issue. Most of the 30,000-odd inhabitants here are steeped in poverty. There has been an abnormal rise in cancer cases in the area. No one can go ahead without addressing the people’s concerns,” she said.

T.D. Jojo, a member on the environment impact assessment committee which gives clearance to local development projects, said the panel had not been consulted probably because the dredging operation had been sanctioned much earlier.

Turtle conservation

Mr. Jojo, who is involved in an Olive Ridley turtle conservation project, said environmental disturbance in the area was also harming the onshore breeding of the endangered species.

Gopinathan, another environmentalist, said there had been a number of instances of lobbies and vested interests misleading administrative and judicial authorities.

“Proper study needs to be conducted on the issue as the consequences of environmental degradation will be grave,” he said.

