Storage position grim at Sabarigiri

A view of the Kakki reservoir of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project near Moozhiyar on Thursday.

more-in

Water storage at the Kakki-Anathode twin reservoirs and the Pampa reservoir of Sabarigiri, the State’s second largest hydroelectric project, presents a grim picture.

Kerala State Electricity Board sources told The Hindu that the power generation at the Moozhiyar power house of the Sabarigiri project was only 5.1 million units (mu) on Thursday. The 340 MW power house with six generators can generate a maximum of 8.1 mu a day.

The storage position in the Sabarigri reservoirs on Friday morning was 168.72 million cubic metres (mcm) which is 35.32% of its total storage capacity of 477.7 mcm. The present storage will generate only 272 mu of power, sources said. If the power station runs in its full capacity, the storage at Sabarigiri would be sufficient for generating power only for 20 days. The storage position at Sabarigiri on March 31, 2016, was at 47.9%, sources said.

Poor inflow

The catchment areas of the Kakki-Anathode twin reservoir recorded 2 mm rainfall leading to a meagre inflow of 0.77 mcm into the two dams on Thursday. The total inflow to the KSEB reservoirs across the State on Thursday was only 3.34 mu.

The State’s hydel power generation on Thursday was only 21.774 mu against the total power consumption of 75.83 mu.

The cumulative storage in the KSEB reservoirs across the State has been recorded at 1,264 mu as on Friday morning and this is 31% of the maximum storage capacity of all reservoirs attached to the board.

The storage position in the Idukki arch dam has been recorded at 26% of its total capacity, sources said.