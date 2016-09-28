: The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has directed the Shanio Metal Crusher unit at Ponmala in Thottappuzhasserry grama panchayat to stop functioning until further orders, as it had violated the conditions prescribed in the environmental clearance granted to it earlier.

The SEIAA order was following a petition filed by the Ponmala Haindava Seva Samiti on the basis of site inspection reports submitted by the Revenue Divisional Officer as well as the village officer. The SEIAA order of September 22 says the authority had granted environmental clearance for “quarrying 1,92,00 metric tonne of building granite stone from an area of 3.2026 ha at Ponmala subject to a specific condition that 100 metre buffer distance shall be maintained for quarrying from the boundary of the Ponmala temple.”