Stop bid for Athirappilly, says actor

Full-on support: Actor Sreenivasan expressing solidarity with an Adivasi agitation against the proposed hydel power project at Athirappilly on Friday.

Actor Sreenivasan has urged the State government to stop the move to implement the Athirappilly hydel powel project.

He was speaking after inaugurating an Adivasi protest meeting organised by the Thrissur District Congress Committee at Athirappilly on Friday against the project.

“A discussion on Athirappilly project is a mere waste of time. The authorities, who do not think logically, will say that there is no need for forests and rivers. It’s just a project that will provide an opportunity for the middlemen to swindle money,” he said.

According to government statistics, solar power would cost ₹6.50 per unit. The statistics created a doubt whether we had to pay the sun to take solar energy, Mr. Sreenivasan said.

‘Adamant’

Though the Athirappilly project could not produce not even one per cent of the State’s power needs, some people were adamant about implementing the project by damaging forests and rivers. They were planning to destroy 138 hectares of forests, he added.

“Australia protested against Adani’s coal mining as it will damage the Great Barrier Reef. Intelligent governments and scientists will think like that. There are 250 synthetic rutile factories, including 83 units in red category, on the banks of Periyar. The product is exported to Japan and Australia. The governments in those countries do not produce them as the process will cause harmful pollution. Bhutan increased their forest cover from 60 per cent to 70 per cent to improve the quality of air. But we are cutting our existing forests,” he said.

He expressed solidarity with the fight of Adivasis against the project.

DCC president T.N. Prathapan presided. Kadar tribe chief Geetha, Chalakkudy River Protection Forum chairman S.P. Ravi, DCC vice-president Josepah Tajet, and other Congress leaders participated.