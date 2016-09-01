In the wake of recurring accidents along the 28-km Kasaragod-Kanhangad coastal highway, authorities have decided to install CCTV cameras on the stretch to curb speeding of vehicles.

A decision to this effect was taken following the death of Prashant, 16, a Plus One student, near Thrikkanad on Sunday.

Local fishermen blocked the road seeking immediate action to curb speeding of vehicles.

A meeting was chaired by Subcollector Mrunmayi Joshi at the Kanhangad RTO office. The authorities were told to decide within a week the spots where the cameras have to be installed.