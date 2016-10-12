Houseboats operating in the backwaters of Alappuzha will have to ensure that workers, especially those hailing from other States, possess a valid identity card provided by authorities.

The police will conduct searches on board as part of a drive to increase safety and security on houseboats.

At a recent meeting of houseboat operators and the police, issues pertaining to security and methods to streamline the services in the sector were discussed. Identity cards will help the authorities tackle crime in the sector.

Houseboat operators have been asked to maintain a registry of tourists they serve. Training will be provided to the staff for online filing of details of tourists.

Police officers said stringent action would be taken against those indulging in sex rackets in the houseboat sector. Efforts are under way to free the sector from middlemen.

Meanwhile, there has been an increased inflow of tourists to Alappuzha during the Navarathri holiday season. Most of the houseboats here have been booked in advance, sources in the industry said.

