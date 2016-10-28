Farm with 22MW capacity to be ready by March next year

In a major initiative aimed at addressing power deficiency in the State by tapping non-conventional energy sources, Kerala’s largest wind energy farm with initial production capacity of 22MW is getting ready at the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) industrial park at Kanjikode, near here.

Implemented by private-sector energy major Noida-based Indox Wind, the farm is coming up on 27.5 acres of land leased out by the State government.

Company representatives told The Hindu that the works were fast progressing and the farm would be ready by March next year.

KSEB to buy power

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will buy the power generated as per the tariff fixed by the electricity regulatory commission. Eleven windmills will be installed in the initial phase at a cost of Rs.15 crore each. More windmills will be installed later. It is the first project initiated in the State by Indox Wind, which generates 1,600 MW power at present across the nation.

Company consultant Suku Nair said it was the first major power sector initiative in the State in which the State government was joining hands with a national major in the wind energy sector. The KINFRA industrial park is also becoming the first industrial park in the country to host a wind-energy farm.

More firms evince interest

Meanwhile, KSEB officials said that many companies had shown interest in starting wind farms in the eastern regions of Palakkad district as these areas had large potential to operate the farms. Units already functioning in the Walayar-Kanjikode belt and Attappady had proven to be successful.

Efforts to tap solar energy in Attappady was also giving positive results, he said.

Huge potential

A feasibility study conducted by KSEB said Attappady region had the potential to generate more than 1,000 MW of power in the non-conventional sector. The board was also considering planting of Jetropha plants in Palakkad district to generate bio-fuel.

The district panchayat has already started work on the Koodal mini-hydel project, and three more mini-hydel projects are in the offing in the district.