Electricity for all:Electricity Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurating the work on a 66-kV electrical substation at Enathu, near Adoor, on Saturday.

The State is purchasing 65 per cent of its electricity demand from outside

Kerala will be declared fully electrified on March 15, 2017, Electricity Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

He was inaugurating work on the 66-kV substation at Enathu, near Adoor, on Saturday.

The government was for providing power connection to those who reside even on poramboke land. Local bodies should give temporary house numbers to those residing there, Mr. Surendran said.

He said the State was purchasing 65 per cent of its electricity demand from outside the State. He said it was high time the State concentrated on power generation and the government had decided to go ahead with various power projects suitable for the State. Mr. Surendran said the State was losing Rs. 50 to 60 crore in transmission loss owing to the delay in executing the Edamon-Kochi high tension line. He said the government would go ahead with its decision to draw transmission lines, taking the people into confidence. Chittayam Gopakumar, MLA, presided over the meeting. Annapoornadevi, district panchayat president; R.Girija, District Collector; B.Mohankumar, Deputy Chief Engineer; and N.Venugopal, KSEB member, spoke.

Inaugurates substation

The Minister also inaugurated a 33-kV substation at Kadapra, near Thiruvalla, earlier in the day. Mathew T.Thomas, MLA, presided over the function.