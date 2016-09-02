The State teachers’ awards for 2016-17 have been announced.

Fourteen teachers in the primary section and 13 teachers in the secondary section have been selected for the award.

A committee headed by Minister for Education C. Ravindranath, and comprising the General Education Secretary and the Director of Public Instruction selected the teachers for the awards.

As many as 44 nominations at the primary level and 34 at the secondary level had been received by district selection committees.

The award winners in the primary section are S. Augustin (Thiruvananthapuram); Ajithakumari A (Kollam); K.R. Lekha (Pathanamthitta); N.C. Mini (Alappuzha); Raghunath K.P. (Kottayam); Sunny George (Idukki); Viswanathan C.C. (Ernakulam); K. Bhanumathi (Thrissur); Vinod Kumar K.K. (Palakkad); Prashanth Kumar P.S. (Malappuram); C.K. Anitha (Kozhikode); Baby V (Wayanad); Karunakaran K. (Kannur); Rajan P. (Kasaragod).

In the secondary section, the award goes to Manikandan T. (Thiruvananthapuram); P.C. Babukutty (Kollam); T.G. Suresh (Alappuzha); Roy P. George (Kottayam); Lisiyamma Varghese (Idukki); K.R. Pavithran (Ernakulam); Abdul Khadar P.A. (Thrissur); Appukuttan P. (Palakkad); Purushothaman M.R. (Malappuram); M.G. Balraj (Kozhikode); Haridasan P. (Wayanad); Sanil Kumar M.P. (Kannur); and Ashokan P.P. (Kasaragod).

Joseph Mundassery awards

The Prof. Joseph Mundassery Memorial Literary Award in the category of children literature goes to Oru Thumbachediyude Atmakathakavyam by Ramakrishnan Kumaranallur, teacher at Ponnani, Malappuram. In the creative writing category, the award goes to Karikottakari by Vinoy Thomas, teacher at Periya, and in the category of scientific literature to Aagolathapanavum Paristhithiyum by Madhu Thriperunthara, teacher at Mahadevikkod.

The awards, comprising a purse of Rs.10,000, a citation, and a sculpture, were decided by a committee headed by Higher Secondary Director K.V. Mohan Kumar.

The awards will be given away on Teachers Day on September 5 at Government Central High School, Attakulangara.