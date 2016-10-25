The State government’s reluctance to implement the Centre’s new Food Security Act should be seen as a ploy to indulge in corruption, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president K. Sreekanth has alleged.

The successive UDF and LDF governments in the State pocketed crores of rupees by diverting food stock meant to be supplied through the public distribution system (PDS), Mr. Sreekanth said at public meeting organised as part of the party’s taluk office march here on Monday.

Delay in issuing cards

The undue delay in issuing new ration cards citing technical reasons was an attempt to perpetuate corruption. The subsidy offered to the BPL and APL ration card-holders should be borne by the State government, he said.

Public meeting

The public meeting was presided over by the party’s State committee member Raveesha Thantri Kundar. The party’s similar protest march in Kanhangad was inaugurated by senior BJP leader Madikkai Kammaran.