Procedure expected to ensure purposeful funding of infra projects that would ensure proper utilisation and payback for the government.

The State government has raised the bar for funding of investment proposals under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). It has issued a set of guidelines for a seven-stage procedure that aims at standardisation and efficiency in the preparation, processing, and implementation of projects proposed by various departments, public sector undertakings and other public agencies.

The procedure is expected to ensure purposeful funding of infra projects that would ensure proper utilisation and payback for the government. The skeletal draft of the guidelines had been prepared during the United Democratic Front regime, but has got a better focus after the Left Democratic Front government decided to add more substance to give credibility to attract investments.

The fund will be basically available to projects that have been identified in the annual budget, but the Cabinet can push for exceptional proposals. The size of funding for eligible project will be at least Rs.100 crore. The project can be a collection of smaller ones that should not be less than Rs.10 crore in size. In Health, Education and Scheduled Caste-Tribe Development, a cluster of units can make up a unit of Rs.10 crores.

Former Planning Board member and CEO of Technopark G. Vijaya Raghavan welcomed the new guidelines. Only serious projects will remain in the field. Besides, it would ensure that the payback for the government, particularly in infra projects such as road and bridges to name a few, he said.

Government sources said that the detailed project assessment procedures will ensure that funds would be channelized to the most feasible one.

Government sources hope that the guidelines would enable the KIIFB to establish its credentials as an investment destination when it goes for mobilising funds from the market. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the administration will be in the hands of a fidelity trust board, dominated by experts in the field. In a Facebook posting, he said the funds mobilised by the KIIFB will be invested in triple trusted assets.

The government will also issue varied fund mobilisation schemes according to the provisions included in the KIIFB amendment ordinance promulgated recently. Apart from grants, the law mandates contribution of 50 per cent of the motor tax collections and the proceedings of the petrol cess currently in force. He said that the fidelity trust board will be constituted soon.