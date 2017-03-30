State committed to protect endosulfan victims: CM

more-in

The Left Democratic Front government is committed to provide solace to the endosulfan victims and their families, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

While the government and cross-section of society are committed to serve the cause of endosulfan victims, a few others, who are bereft of human values, are found to be siding with the pesticide lobby, Mr. Vijayan said while inaugurating the third installment of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recommended package to the endosulfan victims here on Thursday.

The State has already sanctioned ₹1 lakh each to those who could not find their names in the official list of the victims besides pension due for 10 months, he pointed out maintaining that this amply pointed towards the positive stance adopted by the State towards the victims’ plight.

In the light of the January 10 Supreme Court verdict ruling that the third installment be paid within a span of three months, Mr. Vijayan said that the State Cabinet had decided to disburse ₹56.76 crore for the purpose.

Accordingly, 257 totally bed-ridden victims would be paid ₹2 lakh each while the 1,161 mentally disabled victims would also receive the equivalent amount each.

While 985 victims afflicted with physical disabilities, besides 437 cancer patients, would be entitled for ₹1 lakh each.

Mr. Vijayan clarified that the State had extended the moratorium for one year to those who had taken bank loans to meet the medical expenses.

The Supreme Court verdict ordering the disbursal of ₹5 lakh as per the NHRC recommendations should be considered as a silver lining for the hundreds of victims, he said.

The function held on the Collectorate premises here was chaired by Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan and also addressed by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar and P. Karunakaran, MP.

Local CPI(M) MLAs K. Kunhiraman and M. Rajagopalan, District panchayat president A.G.C. Basheer, Collector K. Jeevanbabu were among others who took part in the function.

As many as 110 victims were given the relief package at the largely attended function.