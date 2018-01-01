State budget on Feb. 2

more-in

Assembly session from Feb. 22; UMTA Bill approved

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Budget for the coming financial year will be presented in the Assembly on February 2.

The State Cabinet, which met here on Monday, decided to convene the budget session of the Assembly on January 22. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac would present the full budget this time, which would give the government the full picture of the financial situation and help it to be ready for implementation of the budget proposals from the very beginning of the financial year.

The budget is being presented against the backdrop of serious financial difficulties being experienced by the State government and before presentation of the Union Budget. Now that Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been rolled out, the State will not have the option to tinker with the tax rates. The focus of the budget could, therefore, be on off-budget resource mobilisation and social sector programmes. A top Finance Department source said the decision to have the State Budget ahead of the Union budget would not make much of a difference as the general nature of Central transfers was known.

UMTA bill approved

The Cabinet approved the draft Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority Bill to form Metropolitan Transport Authorities to govern transport planning, oversight, development and control in urban mobility areas such as Kochi. The Bill has been prepared in line with the Central government’s Metro Rail Policy 2017 under which every State should form a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority. The Cabinet meeting also decided to form a welfare fund board to provide pension and other benefits to madrasa teachers. It approved the Kerala Madrasa Teachers’ Welfare Fund Board Bill for the purpose. Both the Bills would be introduced in the budget session of the House, which would continue till February 8.

The Cabinet decided to grant an additional ex gratia assistance of ₹4lakh to Aathira, student of the IPMS Aviation Institute here, who had sustained injuries when she jumped from the terrace of a lodge at Kozhikode while she was undergoing internship at the Karipur international airport. She had allegedly taken the step unable to bear with caste slur. The government had earlier sanctioned ₹1 lakh to her.

