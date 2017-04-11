Malappuram byelection today

Polling officials examining a voting machine after collecting polling materials from a distribution centre at Manjeri on Tuesday.

As many as 1,175 polling stations have been readied for Wednesday’s byelection in the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency.

About 1.3 million voters are likely to cast their vote to choose a successor in Parliament for E. Ahamed, whose death on February 1 necessitated the byelection.

Ahamed had been elected from Malappuram by over 1.94 lakh votes in 2014. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty and DYFI district president M.B. Faisal are the leading contenders.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N. Sreeprakash too is giving a fight to them along with six other Independents.

The polling will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Voters who find a place in the queue at 6 p.m. will be allowed to exercise their franchise, in spite of any delay in closing the polling.

The Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency comprising seven Assembly segments has 13,12,693 voters. When 6,56,470 of them are women, 6,56,273 are men.

The Malappuram Assembly segment has the largest number of voters: 1,95,135. When Perinthlmanna has 1,93,958 voters, Mankada has 1,93,911 voters, Manjeri has 1,90,441 voters, Kondotty has 1,88,339 voters, Vallikkunnu has 1,82,434 voters, and Vengara has 1,68,475 voters.

Electronic voting machines and other polling materials were distributed from seven centres on Tuesday. The sealed machines will be brought back to those centres after the polling on Wednesday evening.

They will then be shifted to a strong-room at Government College, Malappuram, where counting will take place on April 17.

There will be 1,175 polling booths set in 671 locations. As many as 35 booths have been declared model polling stations. Twenty-one booths will be headed by women officials. When 49 critical booths will have armed security, 31 sensitive booths will have video recording of the entire voting process.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the byelection.

Apart from four companies of the Central force, 2,075 police personnel will also be deployed across the constituency. There will be nine Dy.SPs, 14 circle inspectors, and 192 sub-inspectors on duty. An election control room has opened at the Collectorate to monitor the polling process in seven Assembly segments. The telephone numbers for Assembly segments are: Kondotty (2734953), Manjeri (2734987), Perinthalmanna (2734982), Mankada (2734945), Malappuram (2734911), Vengara (2734931) and Vallikkunnu (2734936).