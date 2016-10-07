Please Wait while comments are loading...

New seaplane idling for a year

Fake varsity certificates go unchecked

Malabar Cements to resume operations this month

ASI to protect rest house, set up museum

SSF to celebrate communal amity

SIFL develops forgings for ISRO’s GSLV–MK 3

Green Carpet project for 6 Wayanad tourism centres

Kozhikode Engagements

Thiruvananthapuram Engagements

Members of displaced families threaten suicide


Kochi

KSRTC strike leaves passengers stranded

Exciting days ahead for Blasters fans

Self-immolation bid at collectorate

Central aid for Mahatma Gandhi University

Thiruvananthapuram

Road safety campaign takes the school route

Renovated Pettah park and auditorium opened

MLAs end fast, UDF takes stir to streets

Smart street light project launched

All the stories reach a crossroads: Madhupal

Kozhikode

Batting for lower fees, CM to move apex court against HC order

City yet to get Pink patrol vehicle

Aslam murder: police say probe is in final lap

Government ignored inputs on IS module: BJP


Recent Article in Kerala

Sixteen residents of Malathampara SC/ST Colony threatening to commit suicide by climbing atop a building of Central University of Kerala’s Periye campus on Thursday.— PHOTO: K. VINAYA KUMAR

Members of displaced families threaten suicide

Their land has been allotted for Central University of Kerala’s Periye campus »